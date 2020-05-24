ALL that was returned to the heartbroken family of Aycliffe Angel Edna Thompson was a cloth badge from her uniform, a little bag in which she used to keep her wages and the pair of shoes that she was wearing when an explosion ripped through her section of the Royal Ordnance Factory.

It was shift change at the shell-making factory on February 21, 1942. Edna, 31, of Pasture Row, Eldon, was entering the workshop with a colleague when the blast occurred. It killed the two of them plus the two women they were relieving in the shop.