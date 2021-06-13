AN inclusive outdoor arts festival will be staged in the colourful grounds of a former Roman Catholic seminary later in the summer.
InludFEST is aimed at young people and their families, but with specific appeal to deaf and disabled children.
The free to attend festival takes place at Ushaw College in County Durham on Saturday and Sunday, August 14/15.
Produced by Durham-based TIN Arts, IncludFEST is a ticket-only Covid-safe event with six performances spread through the weekend.
Each hour-long performance includes live music, dance, story-telling and street theatre.
Organisers have also come up with the innovative idea of hosting audiences in private theatre-style ‘boxes’, in gazebos, for ‘bubbles’ of up to six people.
Other elements to ensure the safety of festival-goers include limits on numbers attending, no physical contact between performers and the audience, with those taking part doing so at a safe distance.
Booking is now open for families with deaf and disabled children and young people to attend as a group, via www.includfest.co.uk.
Further information is available via TIN Arts Facebook and Twitter pages (@includFEST).