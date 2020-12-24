REALITY TV star Scarlett Moffatt and singer Joe McElderry will take to the airwaves on Pride Radio tomorrow.

The inclusive radio station – which broadcasts from Pride Media Centre in Gateshead – has a worldwide audience of listeners and has pulled out all the stops to make sure Christmas Day has something for everyone.

Singer Joe will join presenter Kelly Scott for the breakfast show from 7am to 10am, with guests including Steps star Fay Tozer and Drag Race UK finalist Vinegar Strokes.

Then at 10am Scarlett Moffatt, from Bishop Auckland, will take to the airwaves, with guests including drag stars, Tess Tickle and Emma Royd social media legends LadBaby and LadyBaby Mum, Drag Race’s Courtney Act and television favourite Danny Beard.

Scarlett said: "A huge part of my life is being an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“ So when the chance came to host my very own radio special for Christmas Day on Pride Radio I was over the moon. And to make it extra special I’m not hosting it on my own but with some really fantastic friends and co-hosts.

“It’s going to be brilliant so I hope everyone will tune in.”

Joe said: “I’m thrilled to be asked to present a Christmas Day special with my great friend, Kelly Scott.

"I can’t wait to bring some festive fun and energy to what will be a strange and very different Christmas for many.”

Christmas Day on Pride Radio will also include a one hour special with the Rev Kate Jamie from St Mary’s Church, Heworth, with carols and time to reflect on the past year.

Richard Kell, Pride Radio’s station director, said that this year was more important than ever to try and inject some positivity into the festive season.

“We are delighted to welcome Scarlett and Joe to our Christmas schedule,” he said.

“This year we have really pulled out all the stops to make sure our listeners have a wonderful festive experience on Pride Radio.”

Pride Radio broadcasts on 89.2FM throughout Tyne and Wear and to the rest of the world online or via the free Pride World Media app.