A NEW series of artist-led tours at an art gallery will reveal stories behind an artist's most iconic works.
Bob Olley will lead tours of his exhibition at The Mining Art Gallery, in Bishop Auckland Market Place, on Wednesdays, March 25, April 8, April 22, May 6, all starting at 11.30am.
The exhibition celebrates his 80th birthday and features more than 30 of his works, including oil paintings, sculpture and preparatory sketches, all offering a unique perspective on the heart and humour of the mining world and the North-East.
In these tours, the artist will reveal the stories behind some of his most iconic works, which give an insight into the coal industry, the men who worked there and the communities that they lived in.
Included in gallery admission price, £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and £1 for under-16s. Entry to the Mining Art Gallery is included in the Auckland Pass, priced at £12.50 per adult and valid for multiple visits to all Auckland Project sites, including Auckland Castle and Auckland Tower, until January 2021.
To book email bookings@aucklandproject.org or call 01388 743 797
For more information visit aucklandproject.org/whats-on