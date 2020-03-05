A COMMUNITY arts centre will host an exhibition celebrating agricultural crafts.

The Creative Age exhibition will be held from 10am today at The Witham, in Barnard Castle, and will run until Saturday March 28, from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

The display gives participants the chance to showcase their final work from the past six months of creative workshops held at Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services.

Sarah Gent, programming and marketing manager, said: "Adults aged 55 and over have enjoyed a craft-based project led by local artist and former farmer, Trevor Dixon.

"Trevor produces beautifully detailed miniature models of farmhouses, outbuildings and drystone walls using natural materials.

"These models reflect the landscape he has worked since adolescence."

While learning a new skill, or developing an existing one, the group have used the session as an opportunity to socialise and share familiar experiences of the farming world.

Ms Gent added: "The emphasis has been very much on having an enjoyable afternoon in the company of like-minded people, and the project has bought together people who share a common background working in rural Teesdale."