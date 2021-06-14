MANY of the region’s technology sector leaders are among 70 speakers at this week’s Dynamo conference.
The North-East’s biggest tech conference will this year focus on how the region’s technology sector has led from the front through the Covid pandemic.
It traditionally attracts delegates from the region’s leading and growing IT and software companies, local councils, specialist professional services, universities and colleges, plus other related industries.
This year’s event, titled Tech Leads the Way in a Challenging World, will be held online, on Thursday.
The virtual conference, delivered by regional technology network Dynamo, is free to members, with tickets for non-Dynamo organisations costing £25.
Speakers include Ben Aung, the chief risk officer at IT specialists Sage, Dr Murray Ellender, chief executive officer at healthcare app company eConsult, and Amanda Sleight, the commercial lead, UK, for Amazon Web Services.
The conference will feature 20 breakout sessions, with a mix of interactive workshops and speakers, plus three plenary panel discussions.
It will be chaired by BBC regional broadcast journalist Charlie Charlton.
Dynamo chair Charlie Hoult, said: “We would obviously prefer Dynamo 21 to be in person, but I’m delighted with the packed agenda we’ve put together.
“As well as recognising the amazing response to the pandemic by so many of out tech companies and organisations, we’be looking at other major issues facing the sector, including skills and recruitment.”