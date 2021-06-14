MULTI-MILLION pound plans to regenerate and transform a County Durham town have been welcomed by a senior Government minister.
Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, heard about wide-ranging proposals for the future of Bishop Auckland when he visited the town on Friday.
The visit follows news last week that Durham County Council was successful in bidding for £33.2 million from the Government’s Stronger Towns Fund with its plans to create a world-class visitor destination centred around the town.
The authority had previously been informed in December last year that it will also receive £20m from the Future High Streets Fund to support Bishop Auckland’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and to protect and create jobs.
Mr Jenrick toured several sites around the town with senior county councillors and David Land, chair of the Stronger Town Board.