A SPORTS goods retailer has marked five years in business with a key appointment to its management team.

Chester-le-Street based One Sports Warehouse, which specialises in sports equipment and clothing, has bolstered its team with the appointment of a sales and marketing manager to support its growth strategy.

Emily Watkinson has joined the firm after working with the company on a consultancy basis and will spearhead its drive to grow its brand as they reopen post Covid-19.

Simon Lee, commercial director, said: “We have built up an excellent relationship with Emily over the last three years and are delighted that she has joined us on a permanent basis to help us recover from the impact of the pandemic and forge ahead with plans to improve our e-commerce website sales strategy and restart our mobile store service.”

The company has enjoyed steady growth over the past five years, expanded its range to incorporate netball equipment alongside its established hockey goods and moved its retail operation to a larger unit on the Drum Industrial Estate.

Mr Lee added: “While it’s been tough operating as a retailer during the pandemic, overall we have enjoyed steady growth over the course of our five years in business despite adverse trading conditions as many other retailers have experienced.

"We have always adapted quickly and ensured that our customers are our number one priority by providing the best possible sportswear and equipment alongside a superior customer experience.

“Now we are emerging on the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic our priority is to open up the shop while helping those who can’t, or won’t, travel access our products either online or at our mobile store.”

Ms Watkinson said: "I am so excited to be starting my new role as Sales and Marketing Manager for One Sports Warehouse.

"This company has gone from strength to strength, and I can't wait to see what the future holds.”

