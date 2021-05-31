NORTH-EAST shower designer and manufacturer, Roman, was involved in one of Snowdonia’s landmark projects.

The Hilton Garden Inn brand has built a new hotel in the stunning Conwy Valley in North Wales within the Adventure Parc Snowdonia – surrounded by hills next to Europe’s largest inland surf lagoon and a magnet for water-sports enthusiasts.

And, having successfully completed the Faroe Islands Garden Inn, Roman was chosen by contractor HH Smith to furnish the 108 bathrooms in the Snowdonia hotel.

Roman, which has its 400,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at Aycliffe Business Park, has an extensive team of in-house designers who worked with Hilton to create "open, beautiful, contemporary and spacious" bathrooms for its new landmark hotel.

Roman provided Stone vanity units with seamless joints using a non-porous, stain resistant easy clean solid surface material, with matching door thresholds and cistern lids.

The hotel bathrooms also feature a separate toilet and shower enclosure with a large frosted window.

Roman manufactured the toilet door, shower door and side window using frosted glass and black hardware.

To compliment the black hardware and to give the impression of a framed door and window, a black border was printed onto the glass.

A spokesperson said: "The innovative print technique used actually infuses the print into the glass meaning that there’s a layer of glass over the print.

"Not only does this provide added protection to the border, it also reduces the time housekeeping require to clean and maintain the room."

Roman said all products supplied are offered with an industry leading service backed lifetime guarantee, supported by its 50-plus team of field engineers.

A spokesperson said: "Key to Roman’s specification by Hilton for this brand and others are their outstanding eco-credentials and accreditations.

"HH Smith has delivered a wonderful hotel and Roman were delighted to be the chosen manufacturer and supplier of the bathrooms which are a key element of the Hilton Garden Inn design.

"The hotel itself is an outstanding piece of architecture and will no doubt benefit from the renewed interest in UK tourism and the abundance of tourist destinations around this beautiful location."

Michael Smith, contracts manager at HH Smith, said: “HH Smith & Sons and Roman Showers worked very closely to delivery this brilliant design and finish.

"Continuous communication was kept via telecom and teams meetings to make sure everything was coordinated and sign off correctly.

"Delivery dates and material procurement were key due to the pandemic so we made sure there was a clear design approval dates, material procurement dates and finally delivery dates.

"With this all agreed this made the installation process a lot easier and didn’t cause any delay to our programme.

"If we ever come across a similar project in the future, I wouldn’t hesitate to make contact with Roman again and request to use their services again.”