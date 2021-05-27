NEWTON Aycliffe-based Harrison EDS has seen forecourt flag and signage orders from some of motor trade’s biggest brands quadruple as the sector re-opened its dealerships to the public.

The business, which designs, supplies and installs flags, flagpoles and outdoor branding for motor retailers nationwide, reported a four-fold increase in orders between February and March.

In that time, Harrison EDS secured contracts with Stellantis, which owns brands including Peugeot, Fiat and Vauxhall, and Innocean, which owns brands including Hyundai and Kier.

The business said the rise in orders, driven by dealerships looking to get branding in place ahead of the re-opening of non-essential retail on April 12, led to a healthy six-figure increase in revenues.

Harrison EDS sales and marketing director, Anthony Leonard, said: “With dealerships able to re-open to the public from April 12, we anticipated a rise in demand from the sector. However, the quadrupling of orders we experienced was beyond our expectations and reflects the confidence and positivity of the sector.”

All of the flagpoles supplied for use across car dealership forecourts come complete with a heavy-duty swivel arm mechanism and are designed and manufactured to the euro code of standards and a 2.5mm thickness. This ensures they can withstand windspeeds of 30mph and retain their structural integrity in adverse weather conditions.

Mr Leonard added: “We anticipate orders will continue to rise throughout the year, as lockdown measures ease and dealerships across the UK seek to ensure they have high-quality branding across all sites.”

Part of the Harrison Group of companies, Harrison EDS was founded in 1987 and operates nationally and internationally from its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

The business is the UK’s only independent manufacturer of glassfibre flagpoles and also offers a range of branding solutions for the motor trade industry, including indoor displays and outdoor banners and signage.

In addition to the motor trade industry, the company also serve the housebuilder, construction, automotive, retail, hospitality, leisure and public sectors.

For more information visit www.harrisoneds.co.uk