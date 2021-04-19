ONE of the UK’s leading shipping container businesses is putting its focus on farming during April.

Parsons Containers, which is based in Sedgefield and on sites throughout the North East, is showcasing its range of standard and bespoke containers and the various uses they can be put to for agriculture.

Parsons Containers’ Farm Focus Month will culminate in an open day on Thursday, April 22, when the farming community is invited to visit the company’s new depot on the A66 outside Darlington to find out more about the business and its products.

Founded by North East entrepreneur Ean Parsons in 2000, the Parsons Containers Group has grown into one of the UK’s leading shipping container firms, with divisions that include container sales, bespoke conversions, and self-storage through U Hold The Key.

The Parsons Containers Group operates on ten sites in the North East and an eleventh in Grantham.

The company’s head office remains in Sedgefield, but the main base of operations is on its expanded depot on the site of a former service station on the A66 near Darlington.

The location is convenient for farming communities in County Durham and North Yorkshire.

Farming has always been a key sector for the business and the decision to move to and develop the A66 premises was motivated by that.

Shipping containers provide many flexible solutions for agriculture. It is well known that farms are often targeted for theft of valuable equipment and containers are an effective form of protection.

In addition to this, containers have many applications that are attractive to farmers, such as purpose made kiosks for farm produce, or for catering, workshops and offices.

There are now numerous configurations of containers available, from traditional dry vans of different sizes to full side open units, to tunnels, and more.

Parsons has long experience of container self-storage and can provide advice and supply high quality containers of varying sizes as stores.

Following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, the gates of the Parsons depot on the A66 are open again and the company is keen to provide services to local customers.

Mr Parsons, CEO of the Parsons Containers Group said: “We are aware that like many sectors, agriculture has endured tough times during the last year.

"Now that we can open up our sites again, we’re keen to give local farmers access to our products and services right away. Thanks to the combination of our own robust supply chain and the work we have been able to progress in developing the A66 site, Parsons has an extensive range of sizes and types of containers at the depot. Our team is really looking forward to meeting existing and potential customers on April 22, and demonstrating how shipping containers can become an integral part of a farming business.”

Gates will open on April 22, at 8:00am and close at 7:00pm, with measures in place to observe the most up to date Covid related restrictions.

Any farming business that would like to find out more about the products and services call 01740 629 999.