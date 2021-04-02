NEWTON Aycliffe-based Harrison Flagpoles has made a strong start to the year after securing a series of new contracts worth £140,000.

Housebuilders, including Redrow and Taylor Wimpey, and national signage companies supplying the housebuilding sector have chosen the business to supply flags and flagpoles at developments across the UK.

All of the show home flagpoles come complete with a heavy-duty swivel arm mechanism and are designed and manufactured to the euro code of standards and a 2.5mm thickness.

This ensures they can withstand wind speeds of up to 50mph when flagged and retain their structural integrity in adverse weather conditions.

Founded in 1987, Harrison Flagpoles is the UK’s only independent manufacturer of glassfibre, aluminium and stainless-steel flagpoles.

The company has supplied the housebuilding industry for more than 20 years, supplying more than 200,000 flags and flagpoles in that time, and has seen an upturn in business from the sector at the start of 2021.

Sales and marketing director, Anthony Leonard, said: “The housebuilding industry has continued to perform well despite the pandemic thanks to people being allowed to move home, the stamp duty holiday and the fact that the sector has remained open and operational throughout.

"Combined with our commitment to quality and safety, and the businesses’ ability to provide the strongest flagpoles on the market, this has helped drive the significant order numbers we are seeing from across the sector.

“With the extension of the stamp duty holiday until the end of June and demand for new houses set to remain robust, we’re looking forward to supplying more housebuilders with the high-quality flags and flagpoles they need to market their developments.”

The news comes soon after Harrison Flagpoles announced an innovation for housebuilders, which allows 3m aluminium flagpoles to be installed onto standard shipping containers widely used across construction sites as stores and offices.

The new container flagpoles system enables housebuilders to make their sites known to visitors and passers-by as soon as work starts and before main site branding is installed.

Redrow was the first housebuilder to benefit from the innovation and is initially using the container flagpoles for both branding and wayfinding at a number of its sites in southern and eastern regions.

Harrison Flagpoles operates nationally and internationally from its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, serving the housebuilder, construction, automotive, retail, hospitality, leisure and public sectors.