A MODULAR housebuilder will open its first UK manufacturing site in County Durham.

CoreHaus has secured a 20,000 sq ft unit at Jade Business Park, in Murton, and recruited a team to start production of its unique modular homes, already successfully trialled in the region.

Jade Business Park is owned by Durham County Council, managed by Business Durham, the economic development arm of the council and developed by Highbridge Properties PLC.

The 55-acre site, next to the A19 near Dalton Park, will provide more than 1 million sq ft of new employment space and could create 2,500 jobs.

CoreHaus, which joins Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Europe at Jade Business Park, will be able to expand production and perform a greater scope of work including the assembly of steel frames that are central to its modular homes.

The company’s five-year plan will see CoreHaus producing 1,000 modular homes a year, resulting in more than 100 people working across the business.

Managing director of CoreHaus, Scott Bibby, said: “With such a great facility situated in the heart of the North East and at such a competitive rate, it made perfect sense to set up our manufacturing site at Jade Business Park.

“County Durham has a highly skilled and rich labour market which we have already begun to take advantage of, this has allowed us to employ a diverse, highly competent and experienced team from the surrounding area which will allow best practice from multiple industries to be deployed into our products.

“As a social enterprise the generation of social value is highly important to us. To support this and key to our success will be establishing a robust, local supply chain and the further creation of training and employment opportunities which will include technical highly skilled jobs and apprenticeships for our innovative product in a growing market.

“The support from Business Durham and the Council has been fantastic so far, we look forward to strengthening this relationship and building upon it further in the future.”

CoreHaus is a joint-venture company between Newton Aycliffe-based Carlton & Co Group, the parent company behind North East based Homes by Carlton, and national social enterprise Fusion21, specialists in public procurement for the built environment based near Liverpool.

CoreHaus's unit is part of the first phase of Jade Business Park, which was completed this summer, delivering a total of seven new industrial units, equivalent to 155,000 sq ft of new space for distribution, technology, and advanced manufacturing businesses.

Sarah Slaven, interim managing director at Business Durham, said: “It’s fantastic that CoreHaus have chosen to open their first UK manufacturing site at Jade Business Park, joining Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Europe in the first phase of the park.

“Jade Business Park is a prime location for businesses to establish themselves in County Durham or for relocation and expansion, thanks to its high-quality industrial units and excellent transport links. We look forward to seeing the company grow and thrive.”

Councillor Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “We are delighted to welcome CoreHaus to Jade Business Park.

"As the economy continues to feel the impact of Covid 19 it is vital we support economic growth and job creation. Creating high quality facilities to encourage businesses to move to the county is key to generating new opportunities for County Durham residents.

"We look forward to welcoming further businesses to this premier development in the near future."

Guy Marsden, Highbridge Properties said: “ It is a resounding endorsement of Jade Business Park that we have secured a successful manufacturing company so soon after achieving completion of the scheme. They will join Sumitomo who committed to Jade prior to a start of works on site. We are hoping to make further announcements of lettings over the next few months.”

Jade Business Park has been built on the former colliery and coke works. It is located in a designated Enterprise Zone, with a rates benefit of up to £275,000 for occupiers.

The development of the new industrial units has been made possible by an investment of £14m from Durham County Council.

Additional support for highway and infrastructure works has come from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (North East LEP) and the Highways Agency. It will help fund a programme of works to increase the capacity of the A19/A182 junctions serving the business park, which will allow for future growth.

The North East LEP funding came from the Government’s Local Growth Fund, which supports major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport as part of the North East Growth Deal.

For more information about Jade Business Park visit jadebusinesspark.co.uk