A MULTI award-winning home care brand, will soon be delivering care to the residents of Barnard Castle and beyond.

Paul and Jo Hamilton are the proud owners of the Blossom Home Care franchise territory, covering Teesdale and Weardale and they will shortly be opening their doors.

Based on the Harmire Enterprise Park in Barnard Castle, the couple are looking forward to delivering the quality care for which Blossom is renowned.

Married 27 years, the couple were born near Darlington where they still live today.

Jo works as an NHS community staff nurse and has 12 years’ experience and knowledge of coordinating and delivering care in the community as well as liaising with other healthcare professionals in the multi-disciplinary team.

She also recognises the importance of patients staying in their own home where they feel safe and comfortable.

It was while Jo was working as a community staff nurse that she first became aware of Blossom Home Care as highly trusted and reliable in the delivery of quality care.

When Jo and Paul met John and Fiona Leggott, owners of Blossom Home Care Ltd., they quickly realised that they all shared the same values, standards and work ethics.

“Blossom Home Care Teesdale & Weardale will offer home care to the elderly as well as other adults with home care requirements”, said Jo.

“We enable the people we care for to remain living in their own home with a holistic approach to care that ensures we fully meet their needs.

“A 50-minute minimum call also means our carers have time to interact with clients and do all the things that really matter to them and us.”

Paul and Jo are committed to ensuring that client needs are at the centre of everything they do and to achieving the same high-quality care standards in their territory that have been achieved by Blossom Home Care Ltd over the last five years.

They are pleased and proud to be part of the Blossom Family and are looking forward to demonstrating how Blossom’s commitment to care quality and standards set Blossom Home Care apart from the rest.

To find our more visit www.blossomhomecare.co.uk or email Jo and Paul at barnardcastle@blossomhomecare.co.uk