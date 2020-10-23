A FLOORING retailer based in the North-East is continuing to increase its number of stores, with a new branch on Tyneside.

Bishop Auckland-based Flooring Superstore will invest £100,000 and create three new jobs with the opening of the 3,464 sq ft outlet on the Blaydon Trade Park.

When it welcomes shoppers from November 7, it will become the fifth Flooring Superstore to open during the Covid 19 pandemic, defying the economic downfall as they see a surge in demand for their products.

This follows openings at Brent Cross in London in August, Croydon in September, and Swansea and Romford in October.

The new shop will stock a range of carpets and other flooring such as vinyl, laminate, real wood, luxury vinyl tiles, EvoCore and artificial grass.

Regional manager Grieg Anderson said: “As a retailer with our head office in the North East, it’s always good to be able to come home to open a new store, so we’re thrilled to be about to start trading in Newcastle.

“We’ll be able to offer local people a one-stop-shop for all their flooring needs whilst maintaining online prices.

“It also provides us with the opportunity to support the regional economy which is so important to us as business which started life in this part of the world.”

Flooring Superstore first began trading online in 2012 and prior to 2017, it had no physical stores.

Now, following a major investment and growth programme it has stores spanning the length and breadth of the country, from Scotland and Wales and down to the southern coast of England.”

Mr Anderson added: “Many retailers and businesses are taking a step back at the moment due to the current challenging conditions, but we are continuing to grow in the right way.

“This is largely driven by an increased demand for our products but also through good financial management, investment and planning.

“We’ve also got a great team committed to delivering excellent customer service which leads to customer trust and loyalty.”

To mark the opening, Flooring Superstore will run a free, in-store Golden Ticket promotion.

Visitors will be invited to take one of 150 tickets, 145 of these tickets will have 15 per cent off flooring, four will give people £250 to spend in-store and one golden ticket will give one person £1,000 to spend on flooring ranges of their choice.