AN online car traders will open its doors in a town shopping centre this week.

Cazoo, a leading online car retailer, will open its sixth UK customer centre in Bishop Auckland this Saturday, following openings in Manchester, London, Bristol, Cardiff and Birmingham earlier this month.

The centre will stand in the location formerly home to Imperial Cars, which was acquired by Cazoo in July who have since invested £1m into refitting the site, creating 15 new customer-facing and vehicle-servicing jobs.

Cazoo has ambitious plans to open a total of 16 sites across the UK before the end of the year, creating over 200 new job opportunities, and the company is currently working on securing further locations on the North-East which they hope to open early next year.

Launched last year, Cazzo is one of the UK’s fastest growing online retailers, developing sites as local distribution hubs, giving customers the option of collection in addition to home delivery, and service centres to handle all of its customers servicing needs.

Customers can browse cars for sale online at the customer centre with purchases made online.

Cazoo owns and fully reconditions all cars before offering them for sale on its website.

With thousands of cars on offer at any time, they are stored centrally and available for either delivery anywhere in mainland UK or collection from a customer centre in as little as 72 hours.

Every Cazoo car comes with a full seven-day money back guarantee and a comprehensive 90-day warranty.

Neil Smith, retail director at Cazoo, said: “We have been delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response of consumers to our online car buying proposition.

"With our ever-increasing number of sales, these new customer centres will provide more options to our customers on when and how they want to receive their Cazoo car and will allow us to serve them better through our own service centres.

"We’re excited to be opening in Bishop Auckland as we reinvent the car buying experience and continue our mission to provide better selection, transparency, convenience and peace of mind to used car buyers across the UK.”