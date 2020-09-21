A DRAGON'S Den star will take part in an event by The Entrepreneurs’ Forum which aims to inspire, inform, and unite the North-East’s business community.

A series of webinars, online socials, discussion groups and high-profile in-person events will include one chaired by Sara Davies.

The founder of Newton Aycliffe-based Crafter’s Companion will chair an event at Redworth Hall, in November, to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The Future of Entrepreneurship will explore current and future business trends and look at why entrepreneurs are so pivotal to the success of the UK’s economy.

Organisers said the programme is designed around coronavirus restrictions and hope by including online content they can reach more members.

This week, Olympic rowing champion Ben Hunt-Davis, of Will It Make the Boat Go Faster?, will share how to successfully steer and inspire your team through times of crisis in an event titled ‘Steering Your Team Through Change’.

The Forum will also host several webinars delving into such varied subjects as the how the UK’s economy is faring, brand review and setting remote team objectives.

Entrepreneurs also have an opportunity to join in several round table events ranging from raising finance in turbulent times to how lockdown has impacted organisational culture.

Meanwhile, panel discussions will focus on management buy outs, the future of the office and revisiting how coronavirus has affected the travel, hospitality, and retail sectors.

In addition, the programme includes several online social events, the ever-popular mentoring sessions, two e-commerce group meetings for those with online businesses, together with the Scale-up Leader’s Academy 2021 preview event.

This will be delivered online and in-person at Hilton Newcastle Gateshead and provides entrepreneurs with an opportunity to meet scale-up coach Ian Kinnery and hear from alumni Sally Marshall of the Marshall Robertson Group and Andrew Mackay of Coleman James.

Jonathan Lamb, the Forum’s chief executive said: “Entrepreneurs are by their very nature innovative and reactive and the Forum has followed their example in the way it has designed and delivered its autumn and winter events programme.

“Much has changed in the past six months and we have had to adapt and improve the way we connect with our members. Our latest programme offers a blended online and in-person approach that continues the Forum’s tradition of delivering a wide range of high-calibre events that are of great value to entrepreneurs.

“This exciting programme is above all designed to inspire North East business leaders, allow them to connect with peers while providing them with the necessary support and knowledge to grow their businesses.”

For details visit entrepreneursforum.net/events