A TECHNOLOGY firm has been awarded multiple contracts to work on offshore projects in the Middle East.

Tekmar Group, headquartered in Newton Aycliffe, has announced its operating companies Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International, have been selected to supply subsea asset protection and stabilisation technologies to energy companies and tier one contractors.

The combined scopes of work include the design, engineering manufacturing and supply of more than 6,000m of TekDuct, over 3,000 ballast modules, 300 bespoke concrete mattresses, vertical restrictors and centralisers for the protection and stabilisation of subsea pipelines, umbilicals and power cables.

Working together under the Tekmar Group umbrella, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International have combined their product offering to provide an increased value proposition to customers in the Middle East, whilst taking advantage of the group’s regional presence and manufacturing capability to deliver their technologies.

The recent project awards are a positive step forward for the group's expansion strategy in the Middle East, with the goal of becoming a leading provider of subsea technologies and services for offshore energy projects in the region.

Alasdair MacDonald, executive chairman of Tekmar Group said: “Since Pipeshield’s acquisition in 2019, the Pipeshield team has integrated well within the Tekmar Group and are now supplying multiple projects alongside other group companies around the world.

“ It is great to see Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International combining their shared knowledge and experiences to secure and deliver work together in the Middle East.

The announcement follows the appointment of Marc Bell as director of operations and Leanne Wilkinson as finance director at Tekmar Energy.

Mr Bell is an industry professional with more than 20 years technical and operational management experience.

He previously held positions as director of operations with JDR Cables, head of offshore operations with Siemens Gamesa and global operations manager with Technip.

Ms Wilkinson is a qualified accountant with more than 20 years experience as a senior finance professional and business leader.

Her previous roles have been across manufacturing and technology sectors and included a lead finance and integration role in the acquisition from Serco to Cubic Corporation.

Russell Edmondson, managing director of Tekmar Energy said: “We are delighted to welcome Marc and Leanne to the Tekmar family during this exciting period of growth. They bring a wealth of knowledge and industry experience to the company which we can draw on to help align our operations and process with group strategy."