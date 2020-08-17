A MARINE engineering firm has secured an international offshore contract set to power 130,000 homes.
Tekmar Energy, in Newton Aycliffe, has been awarded the contract by Sumitomo Electric Industries to supply their cable protection systems to the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms in Japan.
The wind farms, which are set to be the first utility-scale offshore wind project in Japan, will be delivered by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, a special purpose company set up by a consortium led by Marubeni.
Jack Simpson, director at Tekmar Energy said: “This is another significant award for Tekmar Energy which marks our first major cable protection system contract in Japan.
"We look forward to working on the Akita and Noshiro projects and to support the growing Japanese offshore wind sector”.
Tekmar Energy will supply the project with 64 patented TekLink mechanical latch cable protection systems and cable hang-off arrangements to secure and protect the inter-array cables from the foundation hang-off point.