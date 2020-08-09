A VILLAGE pub has been hailed as one of the world's best places to eat by the people who count most – its customers.
The Black Horse in Ingleton, between Barnard Castle and Darlington, is ranked among the top ten per cent of restaurants in the world on Trip Advisor's Travellers' Choice Awards.
The follows certificates of excellence from the travel website on the previous three years.
Landlord Anth Tillbrook worked for Gala Bingo then hospitality company Whitbread before he ran The Devonport, in Middleton One Row, with former business partner Paul Ockleford.
The pair took over the pub in Ingleton, where Mr Tillbrook lives, about four years ago.
When Mr Ockleford retired in 2018, Mr Tillbrook gave the pub a new look and with two Italian chefs onboard changed the restaurant.
He said: "I wanted as authentic an Italian restaurant as possible, something different for a village pub or gastropub. I've always felt it was important to have both great food and great service.
"It is a family business, I have a great team with staff from the village who all care and have made this possible.
"I was shocked and over the moon to get this recognition."