A NORTH-EAST offshore wind cluster is launching a supply chain mapping project to help to better tap into the region's sector.

Energi Coast, the North-East offshore wind cluster that is made up of 30 key businesses, has launched a new project where it will create a comprehensive report of the region’s supply chain capabilities in a bid to increase opportunities for offshore wind industry firms in the region.

The supply chain mapping project will identify the range support offshore wind developers and contractors identifying locations with supply chain expertise to base onshore operations, or to tap into the collaborative capabilities of North-East companies.

It will also look to other sectors for inspiration and see where skills can be transferred and utilised while also pinpointing any gaps in supply chain capabilities.

Joanne Leng MBE, deputy chief executive of business development organisation NOF and deputy chair of Energi Coast, said: “This will be the most comprehensive mapping of North East England’s offshore wind supply chain.

“The combined capabilities of the region’s companies creates a powerful cluster, which has a broad range of specialist expertise to support the offshore wind industry both here in the UK, and also globally as we look at further export potential going forward.

“This project will provide a focal point that showcases the depth of innovation and experience of the region, and help build the cluster further with new entrants to the market.”

The project has been welcomed by the likes Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which has a project off the east coast of Yorkshire, in the North Sea.

Halfdan Brustad, vice President for Dogger Bank Wind Farm project, said: “We welcome this initiative, it presents a good opportunity to demonstrate what the region can deliver to the offshore wind industry.

“This project will assist us in navigating the regions broad range of capabilities, which is deeply needed for us as new entrants.

"The Dogger Bank projects will be located at Port of Tyne, and this mapping will give us a valuable insight into the capabilities and innovation potential for our industry.”