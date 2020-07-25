A CRAFTING supplies firm founded by a Dragons’ Den investor is celebrating after acquiring a company in the US.

Crafter’s Companion, based in Newton Aycliffe, was set-up in 2005 by Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

The company now employs 200 staff and exports products to more than 40 countries across Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and North and South America.

In 2019 alone, the company employed a total of 28 people across its marketing, TV, trade, warehouse and product development teams, in addition to its retail stores to support its ambitious global growth strategy.

Crafter’s Companion has also just announced it has acquired business Totally Tiffany – which is based in California

The firm sells a range of multi-use organisation and storage products, which can be used to store a variety of branded craft products, in addition to household items.

Crafter’s Companion believes the existing catalogue of Totally Tiffany products complements Crafter’s Companion’s extensive range of paper craft, art and sewing products.

Founder and creative director, Mrs Davies said: “Since the company was founded, Totally Tiffany’s has built a loyal customer base which has been achieved through the engaging and educational manner Tiffany showcases the company’s range of products.

“Crafter’s Companion and Totally Tiffany operate in a similar creative landscape and have natural synergies, therefore it made complete sense for Totally Tiffany to join our family of brands. The organisational products will complement our existing products and the transition will be seamless. I have known Tiffany for more than ten years and I am beyond excited to work with her and for what the future holds for the Totally Tiffany brand.”

Tiffany Spaulding, who founded Totally Tiffany in 2003, will continue to be the face of the company and will work closely with the Crafter’s Companion team.

In addition to its portfolio of products, Totally Tiffany provides free, virtual classes on getting organised.