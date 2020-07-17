RESEARCH from BT and EE has revealed how lives have changed across the country in the first 100 days of lockdown – despite widespread use of communication apps, phone calls emerged as a favourite for the North-East.

Whilst nationally the phone call was a favourite way of catching up with friends and family, nobody quite liked it like the North-East, with 65 per cent preferring it to any other way.

BT’s data showed a huge 90 per cent increase in calls lasting over five minutes in March compared to February, while EE saw a 45 per cent increase in traffic for communication apps including WhatsApp, Houseparty, Skype and Teams.

The North-East also used technology to keep shopping as high streets closed, with 64 per cent of people buying things online at least twice a week, more than any other region.

Over 40 per cent of North Easterner’s shopped online more for non-essentials, like clothes and make-up, than before lockdown.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division: “Those 100 days have completely changed how we live and interact with each other. We’ve all had to adapt how we go about our lives, from the ways we learn, work, shop, keep active to how we connect with each other.

"Technology has been key to navigating this new world and as a nation we’ve embraced its potential with over a third of us developing new skills.

"It’s clear that the service we provide has never been more important to our customers. From keeping connected to staying educated and entertained, I’m proud that we’ve served the nation."