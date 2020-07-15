A TRANSPORT firm is celebrating after signing a milestone partnership deal to support commercial vehicle operators.

Logico, based at Aycliffe Business Park, has become the 100th firm to join forces with The Algorithm People in the hopes of reducing costs for transport operators.

The Newton Aycliffe firm was recently awarded funds from the North East Business Support Fund (NBSL)to help build a brand to match their expertise across the transport industry.

Logico is working with Algorithm People, based in Newcastle, which develops My Transport Planner, a pay-as-you-go route optimisation platform.

Route optimisation software uses algorithms to calculate the most efficient routes and schedules for vehicles engaged in deliveries, collections and site visits.

Smarter planning minimises wasted mileage and improves vehicle utilisation, generating cost savings of up to 30 per cent for transport operators.

Lisa Fleming, managing director of Logico, said: “My Transport Planner is a truly innovative platform. Along with cutting costs for transport operators it can also help them remain compliant, as it factors in driver’s hours and required rest breaks in its planning.”

Both companies are based in North-East and are members of both the North East Chamber of Commerce and North East Automotive Alliance.

Logico is the first company in the region to become an authorised auditor for the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) Earned Recognition scheme, which demonstrates that transport operators meet road safety standards.

Colin Ferguson, chief executive of The Algorithm People, said: “Like us, Logico is a fast-growing business delivering real value to van and truck operators. The fact that they are authorised auditors for the DVSA Earned Recognition scheme appealed to us as, along with the fact that our products and services are a great fit. Together we can offer a compelling proposition to transport, haulage and delivery companies.”

Logico is the 100th partner signed up by The Algorithm People.

Most of the company’s new business is generated via referrals from partners, who range from consultants and leasing brokers through to fleet management and telematics providers.

Mr Ferguson said: “In the past twelve months we’ve gone from a handful of partners to one hundred.

“Interest has soared since we launched My Transport Planner earlier this year because these companies recognise the benefits it can bring to their clients and customers.”

Companies interested in joining the partners network should email contact@thealgorithmpeople.co.uk for more information.