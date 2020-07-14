A CHEMICALS giant has donated thousands to a cancer support charity working to improve the lives of families affected by the disease.

This month, Ineos’ Newton Aycliffe site has gifted £10,000 to The Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust through the international Ineos Community Fund.

The grant will support the vital work of the charity throughout the coronavirus crisis as it continues on its mission.

Since the beginning of lockdown, the charity has focussed its efforts on providing essential support to families throughout the wider community.

Team Solan’s volunteers have worked at pace to meet rising public demand in the wake of the pandemic to offer practical and emotional support to families most in need.

Mark Solan set up the organisation in 2015 after he took part in white-collar boxing event to fundraise on behalf of Cancer Research UK in memory of both his mother and grandmother.

Following his fundraising success Mr Solan was inspired to support people affected by cancer throughout his community and launched Team Solan.

He said: “We’re grateful for this incredible donation from Ineos and we are determined to put it to great use by supporting people living with cancer and their families in these even tougher days. This generous support will help us keep responding to the needs of many. Whether they need care, help with day to day tasks or even just a listening ear, we’ll be there.”

Janet Ward, UK communications manager at Ineos company Inovyn, said: “Team Solan is a truly inspiring local charity making a huge difference to the lives of people living with cancer and their families. The team of volunteers have come together to offer the most fantastic support throughout the coronavirus crisis to people across Co. Durham and Darlington. We are delighted to be able to support this brilliant service through the international Ineos Community Fund.”

.