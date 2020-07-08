A NEW service supporting regional employers and helping those whose jobs have been affected as a result of coronavirus has been launched in County Durham.

County Durham Jobs Fuse is a joint service, created by Durham County Council, the National Careers Service and the Department for Work and Pensions.

It aims to connect employers who have urgent vacancies with people in County Durham who are available to start work.

As part of the County Durham Jobs Fuse package, the National Careers Service will provide support to those in the region who have lost their jobs or whose jobs have been affected by coronavirus.

People can contact the National Careers Service helpline for free, impartial, and expert careers advice as well as practical guidance such as CV writing and access to training.

Cllr Carl Marshall, Cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “We understand that many people are concerned about the impact of coronavirus and we want to do everything we can to support those who have been adversely affected, which is why we’re pleased to have helped launch County Durham Jobs Fuse.

“This will provide much needed support to employers and help people across the county get back into work at this challenging time.”

Leanne Misaljevich, area manager for the National Careers Service in North East and Cumbria said: “We face hugely uncertain times and in response to this we are delighted to be working with DWP and Durham County Council to form the County Durham Jobs Fuse.

“The National Careers Service is uniquely positioned to be able to provide free, impartial careers and employment advice and guidance to residents and employers in the County Durham area, all delivered by our team of professional careers advisers.”

Paul Robson, partnership manager for Department for Work and Pensions, said: “We are very pleased to see how County Durham partners have worked together to support the work of our Jobcentre Plus colleagues who are incredibly busy and working hard to ensure that everyone gets the support they need at this challenging time.”

Individuals can seek support by calling the National Careers Service freephone number 0800-100900 or visit the website nationalcareers.service.gov.uk

Employers can get in touch via 0808-1963596 or email the dedicated inbox JobsFuse@educationdevelopmenttrust.com