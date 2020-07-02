A TRANSPORT firm is creating new jobs thanks to a cash grant.

Logico, based at Aycliffe Business Park, in Newton Aycliffe, has been awarded funds from the North East Business Support Fund (NBSL)to help build a brand to match their expertise across the transport industry.

Logico has used grant funding to engage Thrive Marketing – also based in Newton Aycliffe to create a sales and marketing strategy to help position the business accordingly.

With the welcome addition of grant support, Logico have been able to extend the scope of the project.

Following the new brand launch and increased digital dialogue, the business has been able to create two further positions to sustain its growth ambition and satisfy an increased client base with further website improvements planned.

Lisa Fleming, director of Logico, said: “We set out to create a simple sales and marketing strategy for the business but this extra funding has allowed us to look at the business as a whole and identify new services that could contribute towards our growth. Compliance, audits, and transport management are business critical in today’s climate and these services have been at the core of our new digital offer. We have been able to create a marketing strategy to match our specialised service and this has paid dividends in growth.”

NBSL’s Jonathan Barnes, who helped Logico throughout the grant process, said: “We understand some firms are put off by complex application processes, which is why we work with businesses to ensure it is as simple and as straight-forward as possible."