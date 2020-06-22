A FAMILY business specialising in property development and construction is building on firm foundations with a senior internal promotion and a number of new job opportunities.

Following a successful first three years of trading, Newcastle-based The Morton Group has promoted two of its employees.

The Morton Group is a wholly-owned family business, established in December 2016 by Group CEO Gary Morton and father Brian, following Gary’s return to the region after working on large-scale infrastructure projects in London.

The group consists of Kapex Construction, LOK Developments, and Regents Gate Homes, meaning that it can act as both developer and contractor on building projects.

Now it has promoted Darren Neil to the role of finance director and member of the senior management team at Kapex Construction.

Mr Neil, from Bishop Auckland , joined Kapex Construction in November 2018 as a financial controller. A highly motivated senior accountant with wide multi sector experience, he has strong credentials in finance business partnering in the construction industry, including large scale offshore construction projects (oil, gas and renewables) and ERP system implementations.

Kapex Construction has just celebrated its third anniversary with its best ever annual results, with turnover rising by 277 per cent in year three (April 2019 – March 2020). With a forecast increase of 250 per cent in the next 12 months, the business has a confirmed order book of around £40million.

The construction company is also currently recruiting for a series of job roles including bid coordinator, document controller, along with quantity surveyor and senior quantity surveyor positions. Additional roles soon to be advertised include health and safety manager, civils contract manager and a number of finance jobs.

The Morton Group CEO Gary Morton said: “Over the last three years we’ve experienced phenomenal growth and our exceptional team have been instrumental to the success of our business.

“Darren’s promotion is in recognition to his drive and enthusiasm, as well as his wealth of expertise and experience. I’m delighted to promote from within the company and I offer my hearty congratulations to him.”

Mr Neil said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be promoted to finance director and I look forward to helping the business and the group go from strength to strength.”