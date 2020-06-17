A NORTH Yorkshire business is celebrating its 100th birthday.

Percy William Archer and his brother, Horace, formed a removals and general haulage business in Northallerton in 1920 – Archers Removals.

At this time, haulage involved a range of work, from domestic waste collection to the transportation of blocks of ice from the Darlington Pure Ice Factory to Northallerton, where they would then be sold to the market town’s many fishmongers and butchers.

In 1946 the company was incorporated as P.W. Archer & Son, operating out of a depot on East Road.

“We deliver a service we would expect to receive: one that’s based on traditional family values, proven standards and a blend of price and quality,” operations manager Geoff Archer said."We believe in cooperation with our customers through friendly interaction and a high level of personal attention, and most importantly delivering what we say we can.”

"Over the 100 years we have a few memorable moments, from transporting parts of the flying Scotsman to relocating many happy families around the country, but one this that will be in our memory will be celebrating our 100 years while in lockdown. Even the war didn’t stop us, but the virus gave it a good go. We were proud to suspend removals on March 23."

Following guidance from the British Association of Removers and the Government, as the country eases lockdown, Archers, which survived the nationalistion of general haulage in 1947 and used it to expanded its storage and warehousing offering, has began operating again.

Today, the fourth-generation firm is in charge of a fleet of removal vehicles, as well as a 44-tonne gross vehicle weight six-wheel lorry and drag trailer combination for its customers in need of remote crane facilities, covering North Yorkshire, South Durham and Teesside.

Looking ahead, Archers Removals intends to carry on much as it does now.

Mr Archer said: “We’re a fourth-generation company celebrating 100 years in the same family, so we believe in loyalty and the rewards it brings – we’ve even banked with the same bank since 1920. Moving forward, we’re planning to carry on maintaining and improving the service to make sure the incoming fifth generation has something to carry on and be proud of.”