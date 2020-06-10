A TOWN’S long-standing jewellery store is set to close its doors for good.

The H. Samuel shop, in Bishop Auckland, will shut permanently due to the financial strain caused by Covid-19.

Sam Zair, county councillor and Bishop Auckland town cllr, said: “It’s always sad news when there are shop closures.

“We are in extremely difficult times at the moment and H. Samuel will be a great loss for the town.

“I only hope that there are no job losses and the staff can be relocated within the company.”

A spokesperson for H. Samuel said: “Our H. Samuel store in Bishop Auckland is closing.

“The Referral Store for customers is H.Samuel in Darlington (11 miles away).

“This store is yet to re-open since it was temporarily closed in late March, however, we are planning to open it on June 15.

“We are also looking to introduce a new online shopping service for all of our customers.

“We have already introduced a new ‘Live Advice’ feature for our sister brand Ernest Jones.

“This will enable our online customers to continue to receive five star customer service and have the in-store experience from the comfort and safety of their very own homes.

“Amid this challenging pandemic and fluid business conditions, we have accelerated a previous strategy to close some stores permanently starting this month.

“We are of course contacting our H. Samuel customers, in order to connect them with any orders or repairs that maybe outstanding from the store.”

A spokesperson from Bishop Auckland town ambassadors said: “This news of yet another quality high street retailer leaving our local high street is yet another blow to the local economy.

“People will be sad at this news. Samuel’s has been a part of the town for a number of years, and will be sadly missed.

“We encourage people to shop local where they can, in these difficult times.”