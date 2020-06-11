A MARINE engineering firm has secured a major contract on one of the first offshore wind projects in US waters.

Tekmar Energy, a Newton Aycliffe manufacture, whose products protect offshore wind farm cables from the elements, has supplied Seaway 7 with TekLink® cable protection systems and TekDuct cable crossing protection for the construction phase of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project.

The project includes the deployment of two 6MW commercial-scale offshore wind turbines in the US state of Virginia to provide enough energy to power 650,000 homes.

James Richie, Tekmar Group’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be part of one of the very first projects in the US. The emerging US offshore wind sector is a big opportunity and we hope to be able to share our leading services and technologies with future US renewable energy projects. Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project is also another great example of Tekmar Group’s complementary technologies and services working together to support multiple stages of an offshore project”.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project is one of several recent contracts awarded to Tekmar Energy by Seaway 7 and marks a clean sweep for the company in the US offshore wind sector, having previously supplied cable protection systems for Block Island offshore wind farm.

Seaway 7 is a partner for the installation of offshore wind farm projects as well as specialist heavy lifting and cable installation services.

The Tekmar manufacturing group has also announced the involvement of its other operating companies, Ryder Geotechnical, Agiletek Engineering and Pipeshield International.

Ryder Geotechnical, who specialise in geotechnical design and analysis, was the first group company to support the project, delivering a cable burial risk assessment on behalf of Ørsted in 2019.

AgileTek Engineering performed product design verification analysis on behalf of Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International, who specialise in concrete stabilisation and protection solutions, was awarded a contract from Seaway 7.

It secured a deal to design, manufacture and supply 30 concrete mattresses and associated lifting equipment for the protection and stabilisation of cables on the farm.