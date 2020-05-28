A NORTH company has created a new luxury sauna on wheels.

Finnmark Ltd, in Spennymoor, County Durham, has launched a wood-burning sauna using a box van from Ifor Williams Trailers.

Brothers Jake and Max Newport launched the firm four years ago, based on their shared love of Finnish sauna culture and an ambition to make sauna bathing a full-blown event in the UK, as it is in Finland.

The firm’s constructions cost £12,000 to £180,000 plus and clients have included Olympians, television and Hollywood film stars.

Its new, purpose-built mobile sauna, which has a dimmable LED-lit back rest, will be parked up at idyllic tourist spots including the Lake District and at endurance events, cycle races and triathlons once lockdown restrictions lift.

Jake, 28, said: “A lot of our work is high-end domestic. The problem we have is being able to show people how our saunas are really meant to be enjoyed. We just felt the real deal for us would be to have a properly finished sauna in a beautiful setting next to a lake where you can go for a cold plunge too and see what it’s all about.

“In the UK, sauna use is a really prescribed event, lasting ten minutes. In Finland, you won’t find any sand timers on the wall at all. It’s about listening to your own body. If you get the temperature and humidity right, it’s nice and relaxing. You’ll not only release endorphins, you will sleep like you haven’t slept since you were a teenager.”

The firm, which employs 12 office and operational staff and four full-time installers, is in the process of relocating to a bigger workshop and has a sales office in London. It offers services from bespoke-designed sauna cabins, sauna installations, indoor/outdoor sauna cabin kits, outdoor buildings and sauna accessories.

Jake said: “We’ve seen Ifor Williams Trailers growing up, it’s a brand from our perspective that’s associated with the same values of quality and durability.

“That’s evident in the resale value of these trailers. You can buy a trailer and not do anything with it for two years and sell it for nearly the same price.

"If you’re putting £30,000 worth of time and materials into something you don’t want the wheels to fall off.”

The Newports consulted distributors Alan Tuer Trailers in Carlisle to find the perfect model – the BV127.

The firm used western red cedar wood from Canada during construction, to keep weight to a minimum.

Former hi-fi designer Max, 25, Finnmark’s director of design, said: “We had to cut one of the steel box section cross members, so we reinforced that area with additional plywood prior to installing the insulation and tile build up.

“We also fitted the flue so that the twin wall insulated section terminates at a coupling just above the flue grommet on the roof. We did this so that we could remove the chimney for ease of transportation and then quickly add it back on for a good draw through the stove and to ensure smoke exhausts at an adequate height.”

Stephanie Foster, managing director at Alan Tuer Trailers, said: “The sturdiness and robustness of the boxvan trailer made this a winning combination for Finnmark and we were delighted to be able to offer our advice. This is a trailer known for its durability and performance and continues to meet the needs of a whole range of businesses.”

Finnmark is so pleased with its demonstration sauna it could lead to a new product range for leisure companies or private hire.

Andrew Reece-Jones, design engineering manager at Ifor Williams Trailers, said: “The list of ingenious uses of our trailers is growing and we are always amazed at the wonders that can be achieved.

“We’re delighted Finnmark appreciates the quality and road worthiness of our boxvan trailer designs and wish them every success with their new venture.”