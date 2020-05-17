THE rail industry has celebrated the first anniversary since the Azuma train launched into passenger service on the LNER route.
Manufactured in Newton Aycliffe by Japanese train builder, Hitachi, Azuma has carried more than 4.5m passengers over five million miles.
To celebrate Azuma’s first anniversary, LNER is inviting the public to become part of railway history with the chance to name an Azuma train.
LNER is encouraging customers to get creative and submit names which reflect the picturesque LNER route, notable destinations, community heroes or rail icons from history.
The new names will be selected based on relevance to the LNER route and the communities served by the new Azuma fleet, and will be decided by a selection panel comprising of representatives from LNER communities, the rail industry and colleagues.
Members of the public can enter a name suggestions by visiting lner.co.uk to submit a name for consideration by the panel.
