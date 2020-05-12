THIS week’s Trader of the Week features an event and theatre company that hosts murder mysteries across the North-East, including Wynyard Hall and Darlington Hippodrome.

Tall Tales Mysteries is a mysteries and theatre company founded in 2016 by Gainford resident Sara West which hosts investigative events at evenings and weekends.

While May’s event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Murder At The Masked Ball on July 4, in Sunderland, is still going ahead.

Ms West, who writes each event’s plot, said: “I began selling boxed murder mystery games for people to play at home. The business developed into actor performed events after my son decided he was going to pursue acting as a career.

“Our first performance was in October 2017. Now we’re expanding across the North-East and into North Yorkshire with an anticipated 70 murder mystery and comedy shows this year.”

Ms West hosts overnight events at the likes of Wynyard Hall and evenings at Acklam Hall, which she describes as “premium events”.

On memorable moments, she said: “Creating a murder mystery at the Darlington Hippodrome to take guests around the theatre and behind the scenes was wonderful. I had to pinch myself to take in that my script was being performed on stage and that the audience was laughing at my work and my actors’ performances. Such a highlight.

“But it doesn’t really matter where we are – I love the laughter from our audiences every time we perform.”

Before the current pandemic, Ms West planned to expand and set up interactive theatre across the UK while taking on her first employee.

For more information, visit www.talltalesmysteries.com. Ms West can also be contacted from 9am to 5pm during the week on 07833-715504