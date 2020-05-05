HOUSE builder Barratt Developments North East has announced plans to get construction sites up and running from next week, with houses already exchanged or reserved the priority for completion.

The company announced its plans for a phased return to construction, across selected sites, from Monday, following the creation of new working practices and protocols for employees and subcontractors to ensure the safe reopening of sites.

Included in the first phase of reopening is Leven Woods, in Yarm, and Merrington Park and Burton Woods, in Spennymoor, County Durham.

The housebuilder announced the closure of all sites in late March to support Public Health England’s guidelines to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

The implemented changes will include alterations to signage, site welfare facilities and compounds, site access and walkways and also the presence of a nominated Social Distancing Marshal on all sites to ensure policy compliance.

The housebuilder has also said it will also provide induction, training and support for its employees and subcontractors working on site during this time.

Managing director Carl Sobolewski said: “The safety of our employees, subcontractors and customers is our main priority so every precaution will be taken when our sites reopen later this month.

"The steps we have currently put in place comply with social distancing measures and are designed to minimise any risk to the health of our workforce.

"We will continually monitor the ongoing situation and respond in accordance with the Government’s advice.

“I would also like to thank all of our employees for their continued support during this challenging time.”

Barratt has said that it will prioritise the completion of homes that customers have already exchanged or reserved.

But sales centres and show homes will not be reopening yet and customers will continue to be served remotely.