A TV 'Dragon' is celebrating after her business was awarded a Queen's Award for Enterprise for international trade.
Founder of Newton Aycliffe-based Crafter's Companion and star of Dragons' Den, Sara Davies, said the award was a testament to the team.
She said: “The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are extremely coveted, prestigious accolades. Only a small selection of businesses are fortunate enough to receive a Queen’s Award, so to be awarded one for international trade is incredible and is testament to the hard work of our team.
“Crafter’s Companion has grown on a phenomenal scale throughout the past few years and we have made exceptional developments when it comes to international trade, so much so that our international sales have now overtaken that of our UK business.
“Winning a Queen’s Enterprise Award is a fantastic honour."