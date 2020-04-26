A TECHNOLOGY firm has received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its outstanding contribution to international trade.
Kromek – which is headquartered at Netpark, in Sedgefield – has been recognised in the international trade category for its outstanding growth in overseas sales.
In the three years to April 30, 2019, Kromek’s non-UK sales grew by 52 percent to make up 84 percent of all sales.
The firm exports its radiation detection technologies and products around the globe to more than 40 countries in Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia.
Dr Arnab Basu, chief executive of Kromek, said: “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award following a period of significant international growth for Kromek. We have secured contracts worth millions of pounds through our deepened relationships with governments and companies worldwide.”