A SUPERMARKET has come under fire following claims that it turned away an elderly couple after belittling them in front of shoppers.

Customers at Iceland Foods, in Bishop Auckland, said they were "appalled” by the behaviour of staff after the frail couple asked to go into store together on Saturday, as said they were unable to cope on their own.

Management were allowing one person per household in store at a time and said this was not possible.

One shopper, Rachael Lowes, took to Facebook to share her concerns and has received thousands of shares with many urging the supermarket to sack management.

In the post, she said: “I am absolutely appalled at what I witnessed in Iceland store in Bishop Auckland today.

“An elderly couple who were struggling to walk and very frail were told they were not allowed in the shop together. The gentleman said that he needed support with putting items in the trolley and the manager said abruptly ‘I need you to understand you not coming in this store together so one of you needs to go away or if not shop somewhere else’.

“I was mortified to see the couple struggle to put their trolley back and walk away."

Another shopper – who asked to remain anonymous – said: “The manager showed no compassion or support and said if they didn’t like it they needed to go elsewhere. A woman behind complained to the manager about the way he spoke to the couple and said he could have resolved the issue and supported them – after all parents can take their kids into shops with them. The manager repeated the same response and said she could also shop elsewhere if she wasn’t happy. Old people should not be treated like this by someone who obviously shouldn’t be in the position he is in.”

In response, a spokesperson for Iceland Foods said: “We have looked into this issue with our Bishop Auckland store team. Our store colleagues are working hard to ensure that social distancing guidelines are adhered to, and in this case it meant requesting that just one member of the couple entered the store. The gentleman referred to in the Facebook post in fact completed his shopping in store. We continue to review our policies in line with customer feedback to ensure that social distancing is achieved whilst offering customers the best experience possible whilst shopping in our stores.”