THE public is being urged to ‘support small cheesemakers’ as coronavirus crisis threatens future of the specialist industry.

Led by the Specialist Cheesemakers Association, Academy of Cheese and the Guild of Fine Food, and supported by cheese writer Patrick McGuigan, the initiative aims to raise awareness of the crisis and help shoppers connect with local cheesemakers and indie retailers by providing online directories of the companies that can deliver or are safely open for business.

This first-of-its-kind collaborative project will culminate in the British Cheese Weekender over the Early May Bank Holiday weekend May 8 to May 10.

Over that weekend, the public will be encouraged to enjoy the country’s best cheeses with a series of free, online tastings.

Farmhouse and artisan cheesemakers are being forced to pour thousands of litres of milk down the drain and give away cheese for free after many lost up to 90 per cent of their business overnight when the hospitality sector was closed down.

The situation has been compounded by shoppers using supermarkets to stock up on hard and grating cheeses made by large food manufacturers.

The result is that small producers have been left with maturing rooms full of cheeses, which by their nature have limited shelf lives. The problem is particularly pronounced for soft and blue cheeses.

At the same time, cows, sheep and goats are now out at pasture, and continue to produce milk every day that must be used or be thrown away.

Simon Raine of Weardale Cheese said: “Roughly half of my business is from retail like shops and pubs, the other half is from public like at food fairs.

"That side of my business has completely gone as I had a food festival lined up every weekend and Bishop Auckland was my biggest of the year.

“I am making cheese in smaller loads, we make cheese six to eight weeks in advance so its an estimation of what it will be like in a few weeks, the shops will still be there."

To find out more about the initiative and the British Cheese Weekender, as well as look up local cheesemakers and shops selling farmhouse and specialist cheese by visiting:academyofcheese.org/british-cheese-weekender/