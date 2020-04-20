A YOUNG entrepreneur has launched an online fitness shop to help people keep fit whilst in lockdown.

Ralf Fatoohi, of Newton Aycliffe, created toohfit.com, offering fitness electronics, yoga, weights, running equipment, supports and more.

The website is a long-term ambition of the Year 11 student but said he never found the time to make his dream a reality until the Covid-19 crisis.

After the UK Government announced social distancing measures, the teenager started to dedicate his time to the business as wanted to launch the site to help people keep up with their fitness goals whilst confined to the house.

The UTC South Durham student said keeping fit and finding ways to exercise at home have become a widely debated topics over the past few weeks and said medical experts have advised the general public to exercise regularly to help support physical and mental wellbeing during the nationwide lockdown.

The youngster developed the website using many of the skills he learned whilst studying at the technical college.

He said: "Before joining UTC South Durham, I felt very inexperienced in the e-commerce field. However, when I joined the UTC I immediately felt very business-driven.

"UTC’s industry partners in the field have led me to success, and the very supportive yet challenging atmosphere at the UTC has given me the confidence I needed to help me follow my dreams of owning my own business."

UTC principal Tom Dower added: "Ralf is an exceptional young man who embodies the qualities UTC aims to foster in their students: determination, resilience and leadership.

"We’re very proud of Ralf and we can’t wait to see what other amazing things he accomplishes in the future."

The youngster said he has big plans for the business and in the future is hoping to turn toohfit.com into an international empire.

He said: "I’m looking to expand the range of products available, and I’m hoping that my business will eventually become a worldwide superstore that will benefit the lives of others."

UTC South Durham is a STEM focused school for 14-19 year olds.

It specialises in engineering and advanced manufacturing.

For more information visit utcsouthdurham.org