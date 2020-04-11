AN engineering firm has won a milestone contract to supply cable protection systems to a country’s first offshore windfarm.

Tekmar Energy, a Newton Aycliffe manufacture, whose products protect offshore windfarm cables from the elements, was awarded the deal by French cable installation specialist Louis Dreyfus TravOcean.

The County Durham firm will supply its TekLink cable protection systems to the Parc du Banc de Guérande offshore windfarm, known as Saint-Nazaire.

Saint-Nazaire is a 480MW offshore windfarm set for construction on France’s Atlantic coast and owned by EDF Renewables and Enbridge.

It will be the first commercial-scale project installed in French waters and marks a significant milestone for the French offshore wind industry.

Saint-Nazaire also celebrates Tekmar Energy’s first offshore wind project in France and the company’s first contract with La Ciotat based Louis Dreyfus TravOcean.

Louis Dreyfus TravOcean, is a marine contractor specialised in cable installation and protection and is part of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group, a French family group providing tailor-made industrial maritime solutions and integrated services from ship design to maritime operations.

Tekmar Energy will work with the firm and plans to supply 160 patented TekLink mechanical latch cable protection systems to protect the 33kV inter-array cables manufactured by Louis Dreyfus TravOcean’s Consortium partner Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry.

Russell Edmondson, managing director of Tekmar Energy said: “We are thrilled to secure our first contract in France and pleased that Louis Dreyfus TravOcean has selected Tekmar Energy’s industry-leading TekLink CPS for Saint-Nazaire, a project characterised by its rocky seabed that requires the most robust and dependable cable protection solution.”

Tekmar Energy Limited is part of Tekmar Group plc alongside, Ryder Geotechnical Limited, AgileTek Engineering Limited, Subsea Innovation Limited and Pipeshield Limited.

The group work together to provide technology and services to the global offshore energy markets.

The French windfarm deal follows several high profile projects where the company has delivered cable protection systems for their global customer base and worked to solve complex technological challenges in the windfarm industry.

In January, the firm secured an international offshore contract which was set to power 500,000 homes.

Tekmar was awarded the deal and given the go ahead to supply its TekLink system to contractor Van Oord for Windpark Fryslân.

The contractor is a Dutch family-owned company with 150 years of experience as an international marine contractor.

Windpark Fryslân is a 382MW near-shore windfarm holding 89 wind turbines.

It is based six kilometers off the Frisian part of the IJsselmeer, in the Netherlands.

