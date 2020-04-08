AN innovation centre has signed an agreement to work more closely with one of the UK's top scientific universities.
The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI), which has facilities in Darlington, Durham, Sedgefield, Wilton and Newton Aycliffe, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Imperial College London, laying the groundwork for collaboration on a diverse range of programmes designed to drive economic growth in the UK’s manufacturing sector.
By leveraging CPI’s expertise and facilities in areas such as industrial biotechnology, materials technology, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, the two parties will work together to further translate the college’s research and inventions into products and services.
Since its inception in 2004, CPI has acted as a bridge between academia and industry, working alongside government and investors to de-risk and accelerate the translation of bright ideas into the marketplace.
CPI offers advanced facilities for developing next-generation products and processes through its network of national centres.
It is hoped the partnership will accelerate the transfer of scientific knowledge and technical skills between the institutions.
Nick Johnson, commercial director at CPI, said: “We are delighted to be forming a partnership with one of the most renowned academic institutions in the UK.
"This relationship will further strengthen CPI’s activities with the academic sector, helping us to deliver on our ambition to commercialise the best research in the UK and enable the UK’s manufacturing sector to thrive."