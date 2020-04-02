A BUSINESSWOMAN from has been out delivering food to key workers.

JaJa Nakarak from Thailand is a trained chef and used to run a Thai takeaway in Darlington but now runs a nail salon on Cockton Hill Road, in Bishop Auckland

Miss Nakarak said: “Being from Thailand, I cook Thai food at home so thought maybe I could cook a little more and help the staff who do brilliant jobs keeping us all safe and well.

I have seen all of the good things done by other people and thought I could help a little bit. Many places where these staff go for dinner might now be closed or have queues.”

Some of the lucky recipients were Crook Police and Crook’s District Nurses.

Miss Nakarak added: “We need to thank those out and about looking after us in the community.

"It’s just my little way of saying thank you for the amazing work they do every day and that we are behind them all the way during this crisis.”

She has pledged to continue her efforts and will be cooking Thai Curry with Jasmine Rice, for those on the front line during the lockdown.

She said: “A lot of shops are closed now which means our fab NHS and Key Workers are going to be pushed to find an eatery during their shift. We should all do what we can to help. I will be out delivering food to as many as I can during these difficult times.”