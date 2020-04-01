A TECHNOLOGY firm has announced its chief executive officer, Dr Arnab Basu, has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon.
In this role, Dr Arnab Basu, of Kromek, will support the Lord-Lieutenant in her duties that include promoting a good atmosphere and spirit of cooperation by the encouragement she gives to voluntary service and to organisations and by the interest she takes in the business, industrial and social life in the region.
Dr Basu was selected for appointment following many years of dedicated service to his community within the voluntary sector as well as business sector.
In addition to being the chief executive of Sedgefield headquartered Kromek, he has been a prominent member of the community supporting mental health charities, sports organisations, the health service as the chair of the Academic Health Science Network and supporting British businesses as a council member of Innovate UK.
Speaking about his appointment, Dr Arnab Basu said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be appointed to this prestigious role.
"County Durham has been home to me for over two decades and has provided me with experience that I can draw on to support the Lord-Lieutenant’s work and help to make a positive difference.”