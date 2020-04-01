A TECHNOLOGY firm has announced its chief executive officer, Dr Arnab Basu, has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon.

In this role, Dr Arnab Basu, of Kromek, will support the Lord-Lieutenant in her duties that include promoting a good atmosphere and spirit of cooperation by the encouragement she gives to voluntary service and to organisations and by the interest she takes in the business, industrial and social life in the region.