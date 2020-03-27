COOPLANDS, a bakers with shops across the North East, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, have remained committed to serving local communities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They aim to keep serving customers and stocking up their counters with fresh baked goods.

They have said that they guarantee bread rolls will be available all day. If not, they will be free on the customer’s next visit.

The successful 135-year-old bakery chain released a statement to say that they aim to continue to keep their neighbourhood shops open, for as long as is safe to do so.

Putting measures to safeguard food production and shop staff is an ongoing priority as well as adding to already high hygiene standards.

They are also looking into ways to deliver to those in the communities who are currently indoors, using their 40 food delivery vans.

Belinda Youngs, CEO said: “As we make and deliver all our fresh products daily, this puts us in a good position to be able to keep our shelves stocked, even during these uncertain times. We have increased our production of bread and rolls for our communities."