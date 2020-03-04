A NORTH East sportswear company has expanded into the international football market with a four-year deal with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

Football kit supplier Avec Sport, based in Spennymoor, County Durham, will provide both the training and technical-playing kit for the international men’s, women’s and all-age group squads– including the senior men’s team.

The new kit will be designed by Avec Sport exclusively for the TTFA, to create a strip that is functional, maximises performance and looks unique.

TTFA President, William Wallace, said: “The level of this partnership reflects a landmark moment for the TTFA and we are delighted with the outcome. The challenge was to find a new apparel partner who could provide the best possible commercial partnership and ensure a smooth supply of apparel to every single team on our roster. Our search was comprehensive, but the unanimous conclusion was that Avec offered an overall proposition that was a perfect fit in all aspects.

“We now have a deal in place which offers unrivalled terms for the supply of kit at all levels and a partner who will be agile and responsive to our playing and retail requirements at any moment.

“This type of deal is unprecedented in the TTFA’s history. It is a completely fresh and exciting partnership which sits perfectly as part of the new era for Trinidad and Tobago football.”

The deal will see Avec Sport featured in mainstream retail outlets throughout Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean region.

An exclusive online store also forms part of the deal, which will be integrated into the TTFA’s forthcoming website, allowing supporters across the globe to buy merchandise and replica kits.

Avec Sport Chairman Peter Crawford said: “We are delighted to become the Official Kit Partners to the Trinidad and Tobago FA National Teams. We truly believe that this is an exciting time to be involved with the TTFA and a fantastic opportunity to work across all levels of the national side.

“We are proud that the Avec brand has been chosen to supply the TTFA, especially with the overall project that is now starting to take place under the new administration.

“During our conversations, it was increasingly clear the administration had already begun to lay the early foundations of a special project, and this was something we really wanted to be a part of.

“We are looking forward to creating and developing the new match day kits and training wear for the Soca Warriors, and we look forward to ensuring we develop a design that supporters can wear with pride.

“We hope the partnership will bring success both on and off the pitch.”

The international deal is a first for Avec Sport, launched under the JustSport group in 1993, which also supplies kit to League Two club Bradford City AFC and NIFL Premiership club Coleraine FC.

Avec Sport has a long and proud history of providing kit for professional and grassroots teams including Sunderland AFC, Crystal Palace, Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United.