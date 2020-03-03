THE future for foundry workers "looks bright" after a takeover by the UK’s largest manufacturer of steel castings.

Last week it was announced that the failing Bonds Foundry in Crook had been bought by William Cook Group after negotiations with the administrator Deloitte.

Bonds had been losing money for a number of years and was placed into administration in December after defaulting on a loan.

The Cook Group in Stanhope produces high quality tracks for tanks and has a contract with the Ministry of Defence.

Sir Andrew Cook told The Northern Echo that a lot needs to be done with the foundry at Crook – the first priority being cleaning and getting rid of the waste material which have built up of the last few months due to Bonds not being in a position to dispose of it.

The roof also needs to be fixed, along with cleaning and repairs to the machinery inside. Then there will be a review to find out what the foundry is capable of and how it fits into the business. Production maybe resumed as part of the railway or into the defence manufacturing sides of the business.

Sir Andrew said that the defence business could expand into new areas, including the production of chassis assemblies for wheeled vehicles for the military.

The Stanhope site, which has a turnover in the region of £30 million, employs about 130 people from up and down Weardale and about 20 former Bonds employees have been recruited.

Sir Andrew said: “We are proud of our 30 years of unbroken employment at our Weardale site.”

Among the ex-Bonds workers is former director Mike Best, who said: “The fabrication facility was very attractive to the company. Bonds had huge indoor cranes which would be a great asset to our production line.”

A lot of investment has been put into the foundry which recently had a £5million machine shop installed and £350,000 spent on a new melting furnace.

Mr Best said: “Foundries are seen as a dark art and here we try and turn that into a science. We are striving to be at the edge of technology, we are a world class foundry making a world class product.”

Former Bonds employee Paul Morton said: “If it wasn’t for Cook, I wouldn’t have got my job at Bonds – it was Cook that trained me up and I have been in the industry 25 years.”

Gary Butterfield, who spent eight years at Bonds, said: “All the skills are transferable and this is very similar work to Bonds.”

Roy Hillary, who was made redundant from Bonds in January, got a job at Cook within a matter of weeks, added: “Coming from Bonds there’s a lot more investment here, a lot more job security and a much brighter future.”

Cook takes over the former Bonds site on March 13.