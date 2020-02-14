A CYBER security business has donated £2,000 to a primary school.

Tekgem, a cyber security business based at NETpark, Sedgefield, has donated its £2,000 prize money for winning the North East of England Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC) Small Business of the Year to Hunwick Primary School.

Ian Gemski, founder and director of Tekgem, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to present the cheque to the school.

“As a company we are passionate about investing in the local community and providing opportunities for young people in the area.

“My family lives Brunswick and I have two daughters who both went to the school. It is fantastic and an integral part of the community.

“Investing back into the local community is so important and we want to encourage children to go into STEM subjects.”

Mr Gemski spoke to the school children about the importance of technology.

The £2,000 prize fund was sponsored by Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.