A TECHNOLOGY firm has relocated from across the pond to help sleep deprived people in the region.

Kunasan Ltd has moved to County Durham from Silicon Valley, in California, to bring its new sleep aid system, Frequen-ZZZ, to market in the UK.

National statistics indicate that one in three people suffer from poor sleep.

Sleep deprivation is linked with chronic conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, insomnia and stress.

Frequen-ZZZ claims to be an innovative sleep technology which enhances the quality of sleep for users which could improve quality of life for many people.

Kunasan Ltd initially opened a virtual office at the North East Technology Park’s (NETPark) in Sedgefield, County Durham, but within a month it took a physical space within NETPark Plexus.

Founded by Paul Mawson, originally from the region Kunasan Ltd was set up in December 2018 after Mr Mawson was encouraged by the UK Government’s Global Entrepreneur Programme to relocate from the USA.

He said: “I was invited to attend a talk at Innosphere Colorado, USA in July 2017 given by Dr Alan Lowdon of the DIT Global Entrepreneur Programme and visiting professor at Durham University and chair of the Innovation Board of the NE LEP. He explained that the North-East’s technology sector was thriving and that it was the perfect time to relocate my business to the region. I had been considering moving back to the UK and saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring my business back home.

“Following advice I viewed a number of different spaces, but as soon as I viewed NETPark Plexus I knew it was the right location for me. I didn’t want to work in a city centre, as I’m much more creative when I’m in the countryside. I was also encouraged to see how many tech and pharmaceutical companies there were at NETPark and knowing I could get support from the local business community was a decisive factor in choosing the location.”

Prior to Mr Mawson's move back to the UK, he spent ten years in the USA researching frequency stimulation devices and it was here that he developed an interest in sleep technology.

He and his clinical advisor Dr Roger Billica – formerly chief of medical operation at NASA – understand how sleep deprivation can have a negative impact on someone’s physical and mental wellbeing.

From his research he developed Frequen-ZZZ which will go to market in 2020.

Mr Mawson said: “Business Durham’s help in relocating to NETPark has been invaluable, and they have done everything possible to facilitate the move for us. They have been instrumental in helping us identify grants we could apply for and we are delighted to have secured local grants to assist in the system re-design and are now pursuing new grants for the digital marketing efforts.

“Business Durham also facilitated an introduction to Centre for Process Innovation on NETPark, who we are working with to help develop our product further, alongside Sarah Morehead at Northumbria University’s School of Design to ensure our sleep system, Frequen-ZZZ is ready to launch in 2020."

NETPark manager Janet Todd added: “NETPark is the perfect environment for an innovative business such as Kunasan. We provide a dynamic, supportive and collaborative environment to help accelerate the growth of companies like Kunasan into global markets by providing the right mix of business support and physical space they need to thrive and grow

“Kunasan has already got off to a great start by moving from a virtual office to a physical space at NETPark Plexus within a month, this is the quickest any virtual tenant has progressed from virtual to physical space and we’re hoping this is a sign of things to come for the company. We look forward to supporting the company further as it settles into NETPark.”