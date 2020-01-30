A CRAFTING company is expanding its in-house TV team with the appointment of its first lead presenter.

Joe Remblance has joined Newton Aycliffe-based Crafter’s Companion to host the schedule of shows on its channel, Crafter’s TV.

Mr Remblance's role will involve guiding his craft expert co-stars and viewers through the programme, driving the social conversation and interacting with the audience live on air.

Dragon's Den star and founder of Crafter’s Companion, Sara Davies said: “Crafter’s TV has become a really exciting venture for the business. We have created this platform solely to excite, entertain and educate our customers. It’s a place where they can preview our upcoming launches, find inspiration or take advantage of one of our great offers and we soon realised that having a presenter would take Crafter’s TV to the next level.

“When the opportunity presented itself, we knew that Joe was a perfect fit. I have known Joe for years, he has a fantastic personality and will do a tremendous job of driving engagement."

Mr Remblance added: "My new role as a host for Crafters’ TV is very exciting. I have known Sara and the team for a number of years and have admired their passion and support of the wider craft community. I’ve also had the opportunity to work with Crafter’s Companion’s brilliant team on a regular basis.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know the customers on a larger scale, whether that’s interacting online, meeting them in stores or at the company’s crafting retreat, 'craftaganza'. I am always keen to learn new skills and techniques and I’m not ashamed to say that sometimes I will be learning alongside the viewer.”